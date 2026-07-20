How long is a new iPhone actually supposed to last?

Owing to tighter memory supplies, Apple has hiked prices for its iPads and Mac computers. The iPhone is likely next, so if you've been eyeing an upgrade for a while, now's probably a good time. Whether you're thinking about upgrading to a new device or planning to squeeze a few more years out of your current one, it would help to know how long you can expect your iPhone to last.

There's really a two-part answer here. The first is how long your iPhone will remain functional before it needs to be replaced. The other is how long you can go before the newer, more enticing iPhone features become too difficult to pass up. If you're looking to hold on to your phone for as long as possible, you've made the right choice going with the iPhone. Apple's commitment to long-term software support has been unmatched for a long time. Newer Pixel and Samsung smartphones have started offering up to seven years of OS updates, but we're still a few years away from seeing whether these promises are actually fulfilled.

Apple, on the other hand, just announced in its WWDC 2026 keynote that the newest version of iOS will extend its support all the way back to the iPhone 11 — a smartphone from 2019. With updates come new features, but more importantly, security patches that protect you against newly discovered vulnerabilities. Based on Apple's software support history, a newer iPhone 16 or iPhone 17 model should be well supported through at least 2031.