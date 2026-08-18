Peacock is raising subscription prices for the fourth time in as many years

It's happening again. Peacock is raising subscription prices, despite just announcing its first-ever profitable quarter. These aren't slight increases. This is a significant uptick. The standard ad-based plan is shooting up to $13 per month from $10, and the Premium Plus subscription will soon be $20 instead of $17. Yikes.

This also impacts the Peacock Select subscription, which is a bare-bones package that only includes select seasons of some NBC and Bravo shows. That's going up to $9 per month from $8.

These changes go live today for new and returning customers. Current subscribers have until September 17 before getting bashed by a price increase.

This is the fourth such increase in four years. This streamer isn't even particularly known for its original scripted content. There's a spin-off of The Office and that adaptation of Twisted Metal.

However, it is a boon for those obsessed with reality TV. Subscribers have access to the entire Bravo stable of shows, plus programming like The Traitors and Love Island. As a matter of fact, Peacock hosts a whole bunch of Love Island-adjacent programming, like the spin-off Love Island: Beyond the Villa and the competition show Love Island Games. That's probably worth $20 a month to some.

It's also worth noting that Peacock is not the only platform that consistently raises prices. They pretty much all do. Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV, Paramount+ and YouTube Premium have all become most expensive in the past couple of years.