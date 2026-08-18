Peacock is raising subscription prices for the fourth time in as many years
Is there any cost too high to watch Love Island?
It's happening again. Peacock is raising subscription prices, despite just announcing its first-ever profitable quarter. These aren't slight increases. This is a significant uptick. The standard ad-based plan is shooting up to $13 per month from $10, and the Premium Plus subscription will soon be $20 instead of $17. Yikes.
This also impacts the Peacock Select subscription, which is a bare-bones package that only includes select seasons of some NBC and Bravo shows. That's going up to $9 per month from $8.
These changes go live today for new and returning customers. Current subscribers have until September 17 before getting bashed by a price increase.
This is the fourth such increase in four years. This streamer isn't even particularly known for its original scripted content. There's a spin-off of The Office and that adaptation of Twisted Metal.
However, it is a boon for those obsessed with reality TV. Subscribers have access to the entire Bravo stable of shows, plus programming like The Traitors and Love Island. As a matter of fact, Peacock hosts a whole bunch of Love Island-adjacent programming, like the spin-off Love Island: Beyond the Villa and the competition show Love Island Games. That's probably worth $20 a month to some.
It's also worth noting that Peacock is not the only platform that consistently raises prices. They pretty much all do. Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV, Paramount+ and YouTube Premium have all become most expensive in the past couple of years.