IKEA is teasing some Xbox... things

Your favorite Swedish particleboard palace may soon carry more than just hard-to-assemble furniture and succulent meatballs. In its infinite wisdom, Microsoft's beleaguered Xbox division has apparently decided that the answer to its woes is... a partnership with IKEA.

The collab was teased in a short video posted on Tuesday by IKEA's Instagram account. The SNL-worthy (yet all too real) clip shows an extreme close-up of what appears to be a thumbstick-shaped piece of furniture, followed by a green Xbox logo cushion. No official products or prices have been announced yet.

Given the timing, it seems reasonable to expect more details next week at Gamescom. Xbox's announcements will be split over two broadcasts on August 26 and 27. Surely, the IKEA partnership will be the grand finale that lesser segments like Fable, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 and Minecraft Dungeons II will build up to.

The teaser comes five years after Xbox's last attempt to cross over into home appliances. In hindsight, the Xbox Mini Fridge may have been more prescient than it seemed.