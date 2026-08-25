What's the difference between Thunderbolt 4 and 5?

To the casual observer, the difference between Thunderbolt 4 and Thunderbolt 5 boils down to another USB-C in a market saturated with them. For creators, serious gamers and IT teams, however, Thunderbolt 5 is an impressive and timely upgrade. Both standards use USB-C connectors, and both carry data, video and power. Both work with docks, external storage, displays and other compatible accessories. But Thunderbolt 5 doubles Thunderbolt 4's bidirectional data transfer and is capable of allocating 120Gbps in one direction and 40Gbps in the other. Thunderbolt 5 also brings 240 watts of power delivery to the table.

That's a significant leap for folks running several 4K displays or multiple high-resolution displays, including certain 8K configurations. Thunderbolt 5 is also backwards compatible with Thunderbolt 4, 3 and USB4 devices. Sure, a connection only works at the speed of its slowest component, but Thunderbolt 5 isn't meant for the casual gamer, light video editing, or older PC and Mac rigs.

For most people, Thunderbolt 4 remains more than enough for now. It can handle routine backups, a fast external SSD, charging, Ethernet and a typical single- or dual-monitor desk setup. On the flip side, those who move enormous files on the regular, use advanced docking stations or want to extend their creative workflows will find much to love with Thunderbolt 5.