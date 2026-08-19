Pokémon and Polaroid are collaborating on three new adorable cameras

In celebration of the Pokémon franchise's 30th anniversary, Polaroid is releasing a collection of new cameras, instant film and accessories styled after Pikachu, Sylveon and other Pokémon iconography. The collection, while mostly a reskin of the company's existing products, is undeniably cute and will be available to preorder on August 25 directly from Polaroid or the Pokémon Center.

Both of the new cameras based on the smaller Polaroid Go will likely turn the most heads. The Polaroid Go Camera Generation 3 – Pokémon Sylveon Edition features a white and pink body with a multi-colored strap styled after the Eevee evolution's ribbons and bows. The Polaroid Go Camera Generation 3 – Pokémon Pikachu Edition, on the other hand, has a yellow body and a strap shaped to look like Pikachu's tail. The cameras are designed to be compact and ultra-portable, just like the original Polaroid Go, but feature the stronger flash and more zoomed in lens Polaroid added to its third-generation models.

Polaroid

For anyone looking for something a little more capable, Polaroid is also offering the Polaroid Now Camera Generation 3 – Pokémon Edition. That camera is based on the company's larger Now model, which shoots full-sized Polaroid film and now comes in the red, white and black coloring of a pokéball, complete with a shutter button that's shaped like a pokéball, too. The third-generation Polaroid Now has improved ranging sensors for its two-lens auto focus system and a better-placed light meter that Polaroid says leads to more optimized exposures.

Alongside the new cameras, Polaroid is selling smaller Polaroid Go Film with Pikachu and Sylveon frames and Polaroid Color i-Type film with frames featuring an even wider variety of Pokémon like Togepi, Mew and Snorlax. To complete your set, you can also purchase a Pokéball-shaped Polaroid Go case, a themed photo album and a camera strap. Naturally, the dark slides for the new instant films also feature Pokémon, and Polaroid is setting up a web portal where you can track each one you've collected.

Polaroid

The Polaroid Go Camera Generation 3 – Pokémon Sylveon Edition and Pikachu Edition will both be available for $100, while the Polaroid Now Camera Generation 3 – Pokémon Edition will be $140. If you're interested in just the film, you'll be able to purchase double packs of the Polaroid Go Color Film – Pokémon Pikachu Edition and Sylveon Edition for $25, or the Polaroid Color i-Type Film – Pokémon Edition for $23. All of the cameras, film and accessories will be available to preorder on August 25 and be released on October 5.