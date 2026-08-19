Valve Steam Frame videos show how to wear the headset, perfect the fit and sign in

Usually we hate it when a Valve starts leaking, but right now, we're pretty OK with it. Valve accidentally published eight videos about the Steam Frame VR headset in an ARM Steam Client update today, and before the how-tos could be removed, they were spotted, saved and shared by users. So, Valve published some and is letting the rest run wild online.

There's no shocking new information in the videos, but they do offer an in-depth look at the Steam Frame sign-in process, how to wear the headset and what accessories come with it. The videos are all clean, friendly and slightly silly, as if directed by a pre-homicidal GLaDOS. The sign-in video is particularly tongue-in-cheek, showing an optional, lowkey ridiculous process that allows you to scan a QR login code by focusing your phone camera on one lens of the headset. The basic fit video also shows people wearing the Steam Frame over their mouths or as a purse. It's so crazzzzzzzy.

The most interesting videos show the interpupillary distance wheel, which features a sliding lock, and the ergonomic accessories. These include hand straps for the controllers, an additional support strap that runs across the crown of the head, and an extended light blocker for players with small noses. The Steam Frame's squishy face gasket and optional eye spacer attach to the headset with magnets for easy modularity, and the charging port lives in a battery pack on the backside of the main head strap.

Here are all eight videos that Valve leaked all over itself today, as gathered by @Neupro5 on X:

The Steam Frame is due to land this summer, according to Valve. One thing that wasn't included in today's video dump was the headset's price, which is poised to be quite high, considering the ongoing RAM shortage that's driving up costs across the computer hardware space. (The Steam Frame includes 16GB of RAM.) Valve recently put the Steam Machine and Steam Controller on the market, with the Steam Machine priced at $1,049 for the base 512GB model.