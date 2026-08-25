How Xbox controllers have changed in the last 25 years
Across four generations, the Xbox controller has changed a lot, though much has stayed the same.
The original Xbox turns the ripe old age of 25 in 2026. And over the last quarter-century, Microsoft's console controllers have never stopped evolving. We saw the colossus "Duke" gamepad that helped so many players banish Halo's Covenant forces in 2001, along with the Xbox 360 making wireless peripherals mainstream. Those lines continue tracing to today, with the supremely honed current controller that Xbox Series X/S players use.
Let's look back upon the evolution of Xbox pads to see how Microsoft turned one of the ugliest gamepads of all time into the slick controller modern Xbox fans adore.
What are the differences between the old and new Xbox controllers?
While the evolution of Xbox controllers has involved progressive refinement since Microsoft's original console launched on November 15, 2001, a surprising number of elements have remained constant. The latest Xbox Wireless Controller still uses that OG asymmetrical stick layout, and the colored ABXY buttons have held firm for 25 years. Since the launch of the Xbox 360 in 2005, every standard edition wireless pad Microsoft has released also continues to rely on AA batteries (though you can purchase a separate rechargeable battery pack).
The first milestone Xbox controller update was when Microsoft realized it made the original Xbox controller a smidge too big. After complaints from the Japanese market, the company promptly released the Xbox Controller S in early 2002 — a streamlined gamepad that would inspire the design aesthetics for future Microsoft peripherals.
As previously mentioned, the Xbox 360 era ushered in wireless gamepads, but there was another equally significant quality of life upgrade over the original two Xbox controllers. Wisely, Microsoft ditched the Duke and Controller S' awkward little black and white buttons in favor of LB and RB shoulder inputs (buttons that remain on Xbox pads to this day).
When the Xbox One generation rolled around, Microsoft made more subtle, yet still appreciated refinements. A more accurate and appealing D-pad was warmly welcomed, while the introduction of Impulse Triggers provided visceral rumble feedback (particularly noticeable in early Forza entries). The Xbox One controller also got a 3.5mm headphone jack to allow for easy communication, since online gaming was widely popular by the time of its release. The addition of Bluetooth support made this gamepad way easier to connect to PCs, too.
And as for the latest Xbox Wireless Controller you can enjoy the best Xbox games with, the headline additions are a Share button for screenshots/video capture and textured grips to make the pad easier to hold for prolonged periods.
Why was the first Xbox controller so big?
Ah, the good old story of the Duke, the Xbox pad that existed because it had to. Its colloquial name came from Xbox hardware project manager Brett Schnepf's son. As the first console controller Microsoft ever manufactured, the OG Xbox's gamepad was an absolute beast. Measuring 7 inches wide, 5.5 inches tall and 2.7 inches thick, this utter unit of a peripheral also tipped the scale at 14 ounces. For reference, the latest Xbox Series Wireless Controller weighs around 9.8 ounces.
There are several factors behind the Duke's mighty dimensions. First, the original Xbox was a colossal console that was primarily aimed at the North American market. It weighed a beastly 8.8 pounds; for context, the Xbox Series S is a lean and mean 4.25 pounds. Microsoft wanted to pair its first game console with a controller specifically designed for larger hands. Compared to the Nintendo GameCube and its kid-friendly launch lineup that arrived within a month of the Xbox in late 2001, Microsoft was aiming for older gamers with the likes of Halo: Combat Evolved, Dead or Alive 3 and Project Gotham Racing. As such, the "grown-up" console settled on a larger, more adult-orientated controller.
Simple design and functionality reasons also shaped the Duke into the large and in charge controller it would become. Dual analog sticks, rumble motors, meaty face buttons and a chunky D-pad took up a lot of space (not to mention the giant Xbox logo in the center of the pad). Unlike Sony's PS2, the Xbox's removable memory cards slotted into the back of the Duke, not the console itself. This meant Microsoft had to design a seriously thick controller that housed two expansion slots to accommodate 8MB Xbox Memory Units.
Which Xbox controller is considered the best?
Ask Xbox fans of a certain vintage, and they'll likely look back on the Xbox 360 controller most fondly. Though there was also a wired version, the 360's wireless gamepad was the first Xbox controller that didn't need to be connected to its console all the time. Its innovative home button let you jump straight to the console's "Blades" dashboard in swift and convenient style. The Xbox 360 pad also had a big impact on PC gaming, with robust Windows support and the rollout of Microsoft's Xinput API making it the go-to controller for PC users for many years.
Pound-for-pound, the latest Xbox Wireless Controller that can be used with Xbox Series X/S consoles and the best gaming laptops is arguably the greatest controller Microsoft has ever made. With improved ergonomics, far superior battery life compared to PS5's DualSense (max 40 hours vs max 12 hours) and a dedicated share button for taking screenshots, it's an immensely reliable controller.
If we're talking about the most feature-rich Xbox pad, that has to be the premium Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2. This expensive boutique controller rocks four removable rear paddles, triggers with adjustable locks, wrap-around grips, adjustable-tension thumbsticks and the ability to remap pretty much every button through the Xbox Accessories app. Though it may cost almost half as much as an Xbox Series S, this $200 peripheral is undoubtedly one of the best premium pads on the market.