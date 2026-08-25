How Xbox controllers have changed in the last 25 years

While the evolution of Xbox controllers has involved progressive refinement since Microsoft's original console launched on November 15, 2001, a surprising number of elements have remained constant. The latest Xbox Wireless Controller still uses that OG asymmetrical stick layout, and the colored ABXY buttons have held firm for 25 years. Since the launch of the Xbox 360 in 2005, every standard edition wireless pad Microsoft has released also continues to rely on AA batteries (though you can purchase a separate rechargeable battery pack).

The first milestone Xbox controller update was when Microsoft realized it made the original Xbox controller a smidge too big. After complaints from the Japanese market, the company promptly released the Xbox Controller S in early 2002 — a streamlined gamepad that would inspire the design aesthetics for future Microsoft peripherals.

As previously mentioned, the Xbox 360 era ushered in wireless gamepads, but there was another equally significant quality of life upgrade over the original two Xbox controllers. Wisely, Microsoft ditched the Duke and Controller S' awkward little black and white buttons in favor of LB and RB shoulder inputs (buttons that remain on Xbox pads to this day).

When the Xbox One generation rolled around, Microsoft made more subtle, yet still appreciated refinements. A more accurate and appealing D-pad was warmly welcomed, while the introduction of Impulse Triggers provided visceral rumble feedback (particularly noticeable in early Forza entries). The Xbox One controller also got a 3.5mm headphone jack to allow for easy communication, since online gaming was widely popular by the time of its release. The addition of Bluetooth support made this gamepad way easier to connect to PCs, too.

And as for the latest Xbox Wireless Controller you can enjoy the best Xbox games with, the headline additions are a Share button for screenshots/video capture and textured grips to make the pad easier to hold for prolonged periods.