What is the best direction to face your subwoofer?

So you just bought a new audio system. You find the perfect place for your speaker and then start looking around for a spot for the subwoofer. Is there a "right" way to place it? Should you put it into the corner? Against the wall? Should it face the couch? There are so many questions that seem simple, but they can quickly lead you down a rabbit hole.

The truth is that, for most subwoofers, direction matters far less than where you place them in the room. Bass frequencies are long, powerful waves that spread in all directions, so they don't beam toward a target the way a speaker does. Therefore, subwoofers are nearly omnidirectional by nature, so a slight change in orientation won't make or break the quality of the sound.

That being said, direction isn't completely irrelevant. Ported subwoofers, for instance, need clearance around their vents to breathe properly, and room acoustics can make certain orientations better. Audio forums are full of contradictory opinions about which direction to orient the subwoofer, but the truth is that direction is almost never the real problem. Placement is.