What is the best direction to face your subwoofer?
Get the rumble right.
So you just bought a new audio system. You find the perfect place for your speaker and then start looking around for a spot for the subwoofer. Is there a "right" way to place it? Should you put it into the corner? Against the wall? Should it face the couch? There are so many questions that seem simple, but they can quickly lead you down a rabbit hole.
The truth is that, for most subwoofers, direction matters far less than where you place them in the room. Bass frequencies are long, powerful waves that spread in all directions, so they don't beam toward a target the way a speaker does. Therefore, subwoofers are nearly omnidirectional by nature, so a slight change in orientation won't make or break the quality of the sound.
That being said, direction isn't completely irrelevant. Ported subwoofers, for instance, need clearance around their vents to breathe properly, and room acoustics can make certain orientations better. Audio forums are full of contradictory opinions about which direction to orient the subwoofer, but the truth is that direction is almost never the real problem. Placement is.
Why subwoofer direction rarely makes or breaks your sound
The reality about the situation is that low-frequency sound waves are massive. A 40Hz bass wave stretches roughly 28 feet from peak to peak. At that scale, the subwoofer's cone is tiny, and the room itself dictates the acoustic environment. Because of this, subwoofers radiate bass energy equally in all directions rather than beaming it like a laser.
A properly placed subwoofer shouldn't give away its location at all, as the goal is bass that feels like it's everywhere, not something you can point to from across the room.
That being said, direction isn't completely irrelevant, and there are situations when the way you place the subwoofer does matter. As already mentioned, ported subwoofers need some breathing room. These are the subwoofers that feature a vent or tube on the front, rear or bottom. Blocking that port will reduce bass output significantly. It is recommended to give this type of device at least 2 to 4 inches of clearance between the port and any surface, although it won't hurt to give it more. Sealed subwoofers are more "easy-going," and since there's no port to worry about, orientation is almost entirely a non-issue from an acoustic standpoint.
What's the best way to place your subwoofer?
Here's what does matter when placing your subwoofer. Rather than worrying about what direction you should point it toward, you should worry about wedging it into a corner with a couch on one side and two walls on the other. In theory, bass is omnidirectional, but if the sound right away hits too many things, you'll immediately know where it's located. If you don't necessarily have a ton of space, facing the driver toward the wall rather than directly at the listener can sometimes help.
Here are some strategies to get the best audio experience:
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Pick a corner. Placing the subwoofer in the corner of the room, directed toward the open space, will reduce dead spots and provide an easier-to-equalize response.
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Go for the front wall, beside the main speaker. This will often deliver better blending with your center channel and mains.
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If you have a dual subwoofer setup, place them in opposing diagonal corners for smooth bass response across multiple seating positions.
You could always run a few tests around the room and judge the best results with your own ears. Start by placing the subwoofer at your main listening position and playing a track with a repeating, steady bassline. Then, slowly move around the room, pausing to listen at each potential subwoofer location. The catch here is that your knees will hate you because it's recommended to check the sound at knee height, which means you'll be crawling around. The spot where bass sounds most balanced and full is where you should place your subwoofer, so pick it up and move it there.
At the end of the day, the direction your subwoofer faces is one of the least important decisions you'll make when setting up your audio system. The room, the placement and the acoustics around you will shape your bass experience far more than whether the driver points one way or another. Experiment with positioning, trust your ears and don't be afraid to crawl around a little.