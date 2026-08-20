Meta's app for creating generative AI minigames is now available in the US

Meta's little vibe-coding app Pocket has now arrived in the US after a brief testing phase in Brazil. The app lets people generate minigames, called gizmos, via prompts. The games get published to a scrollable feed, bringing in a social media component. Users can save gizmos to a favorites list and repost gizmos to their feed.

These games make full use of the capabilities available in modern smartphones. They can respond to both touch and tilt and can include photos and even songs. Once saved to a profile, other people can remix them into unique creations.

They are called gizmos instead of minigames for a couple of probable reasons. First of all, they aren't just games. The marketing advertises simple experiences like a canvas to paint on. Also, Meta hired nearly the entire team behind an app called, well, Gizmo. This led to the app shutting down. Gizmo was basically the same thing as Pocket and even used similar nomenclature (referring to the creations as gizmos).

In any event, Pocket is available right now and it's free. It could be worth a download and a couple of minutes before getting bored.

This is just the latest AI-forward move that Meta has made. Last year, the company launched a feature for the Meta AI app called Vibes that's basically a feed for AI slop. Facebook also recently introduced the ability to tweak profile photos with AI-powered animations.