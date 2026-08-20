GitHub says commits have doubled in the last four months

Following its extended outage on Monday, GitHub says capacity issues — not a code or configuration change — led to several of its services being inaccessible for over seven hours. In the developer platform's own words, "traffic reached a new peak, and a critical infrastructure component in our Central US data center failed to scale with it."

The change in demand that caused the traffic spike is dramatic. "Since April, monthly commits have grown from 1.4 billion to 2.9 billion," GitHub says. "That growth explains the pressure on our systems, but it does not excuse these outages." That means the number of changes being made to projects hosted on the platform has more than doubled in the last four months, a huge uptick in usage that tracks with the growing amount of code that's been produced by AI.

GitHub has a more technical explanation of what went wrong on its status report page, but the biggest fixes the platform is making to avoid future outages are to how it handles simultaneous activity. Specifically, GitHub says it's reviewing CPU and memory alerts to find components in its servers that might fail during periods of high traffic, and it's "applying consistent retry limits, retry budgets, and variable timeouts across service-to-service interactions to prevent retry storms and cascading load."

While those address GitHub's immediate issues, they don't account for the trend that produced the traffic spike in the first place — more and more code is being handed off to AI. With both Anthropic and OpenAI continuing to build on their AI coding tools, the pressure GitHub identified likely isn't going away. As the default home for professional and hobbyist software projects, GitHub is in a position to keep feeling it.