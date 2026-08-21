Nevada allows Uber, Tesla and Waymo to start paid robotaxi service

You'll start seeing a lot more taxis in Las Vegas with no human driver behind the wheel over the coming year. The Nevada Transportation Authority has approved Tesla's, Waymo's and Uber's applications for an Autonomous Vehicle Network Company permit, which gives them the authority to offer paid rides in Clark County, including Las Vegas. Tesla investor Sawyer Merritt has reported that Nevada officials gave Tesla permission to deploy up to 5,000 robotaxis over the next 12 months after their August 20th meeting.

The company's permit reportedly allows it to operate across the entire state, provided it notifies the agency that it's expanding its coverage. According to the Q&A with Tesla during the session, the company is working with law enforcement to shoot a five-minute step-by-step video first responders can follow for emergencies involving its autonomous vehicles. The company also said that 5,000 is just the max number of robotaxis it's allowed to deploy, and that it would be "extremely happy" if it could get 2,500 robotaxis on the streets of Nevada by 2027.

Meanwhile, Waymo has received permission to deploy 1,000 robotaxis in the region over the next year. Authorities allowed it to ditch human riders and go fully autonomous in Las Vegas back in July, but with this new permit, the company can now charge for its rides.

Sarfraz Maredia, the global head of Autonomous Mobility & Delivery at Uber, has announced that the ride-hailing company's application to offer paid robotaxi rides in Nevada has been approved as well. Uber will also be able to deploy 1,000 robotaxis in Clark County, which it will operate with Amazon's Zoox and Hyundai's Motional.