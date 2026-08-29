Why does your Kindle even have Bluetooth?

Most people don't think of Bluetooth when powering up a Kindle e-reader for the first time. After all, most of what a Kindle does is grab new books to add to its internal storage, and they can do that via Wi-Fi or a wired connection to your computer. An internet connection lets you read Wikipedia entries, get more books and sync progress across devices. Why then do many Kindles support Bluetooth?

Keep in mind that only Kindles released in 2016 or later have Bluetooth connectivity. This feature lets you connect the ereader to wireless headphones or speakers to listen to audiobooks, or simply to have text read aloud since Amazon's newer e-readers don't have built-in speakers or headphone jacks.

Bluetooth also acts as a great accessibility feature alongside Kindle's VoiceView, which can read on-screen interface text and help vision-impaired users navigate menus. Here's how you can set your Kindle up to take advantage of this feature.