How much storage does a smart TV typically have?

First things first: Clear out the app cache and temporary data. On most smart TVs, you can do this in the settings — how easy it is depends on your exact model. Clearing out the app cache is safe and doesn't remove the app itself. Do note that it's not always a permanent solution because as you continue to use those apps, the deleted data will rebuild itself over time.

A permanent option is to uninstall apps. Start with the apps that you don't use, especially the bloatware we mentioned above. Look through your app list, and any app you've not opened once in the last three months has probably fallen out of use and should be uninstalled. As for bloatware, depending on the TV's model and manufacturer, uninstalling them isn't always straightforward and is sometimes even disallowed by TV manufacturers. So you may need to look at your manual or use unconventional methods that we would never recommend but someone mentioned in a Reddit post seven years ago.

If all else fails or you don't just want to deal with all the technical jargon, a neat shortcut is simply to use a separate streaming device like a Fire TV Stick, Roku or Google TV Streamer. These devices come with their own storage, OS, app ecosystem and internet connection. All you typically have to do to get one running is plug it into your TV, set it up, download your preferred apps and you're good to binge.