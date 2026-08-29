Why would you pay $359 for the most expensive Whoop membership?

First off, there is an important caveat: I am not a medical professional or a fitness expert. If you have particular needs in either of those areas, then be sure to confer with a qualified professional before making any big decisions. In fact, talk to a doctor if you have any questions or concerns about your physical health or the results you get from your wearable.

The two biggest exclusive features of the Life plan are for tracking blood pressure and cardiovascular health. For instance, the more advanced monitor has the ability to take an electrocardiogram, or ECG, which can help detect signs of atrial fibrillation. Bear in mind that Whoop has offered limitations on who should use those different perks; for instance, the ECG tests aren't intended for users with a known arrhythmia other than AFib. However, if you have a family history of heart issues or concerns about your cardiovascular risks, then having a large amount of data history to draw on can offer peace of mind. That's tough to quantify with a dollar amount, but $359 a year might feel very worthwhile.

If you don't have strong concerns about heart health or blood pressure, then it's likely that the Life plan is more data than you need. In fact, the Whoop One plan covers a whole lot of useful data and stats for the average user, so even the middle tier might feel like overkill, especially if you're just beginning your fitness journey or if you simply don't care about quantifying every aspect of your health.