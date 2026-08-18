Whoop's Advanced Labs health screenings will no longer require a subscription

Fitness wearable Whoop announced that its Advanced Labs feature will no longer require a subscription. Any Whoop users can now opt to take advantage of Advanced Labs' blood testing health screenings. That's not to say the lab work is free — these tests run by Quest Diagnostics start around $150 a pop — but access to it is no longer gated behind an additional membership cost.

Screenings can offer data about a Whoop wearer's cardiovascular, metabolic, hormonal and inflammatory health. Whoop also shared that it has added multi-cancer early detection test Galleri to its Advanced Labs portfolio.

The market for screenless fitness trackers has been getting more crowded in recent months, with additions from Garmin and Google Fitbit. Whoop may be attempting to keep customers interested in its product line by making its health insights more widely available.