Is 4K just marketing? Here's where the name really came from

4K is just one of the several families of terms used for display terminology. The next most common is Ultra HD (UHD), where "ultra" is a general adjective used to describe the advances in these displays compared to older ones. You might see "4K UHD" for home displays to distinguish it from "DCI 4K" or "Cinema 4K" in contexts where a distinction is needed.

We've been using "HD" for a while, which is unclear since "high definition" essentially means "it's better than what came before." "HD" was used to refer to 720p as we started to move away from standard definition in the 2000s, with the confusing "Full HD" referring to 1080p.

Another term for 4K is 2160p, which continues the tradition of using a resolution's vertical pixel count for its name (following 480p, 720p, and 1080p). While accurate, this isn't used as often since "4K" is a lot catchier and easier to use in marketing. Speaking of which, the "p" in these resolutions refers to "progressive," which contrasts with older "i" (interlaced) standards. Interlacing saves on bandwidth by alternating the drawing of odd and even pixel rows, while progressive video provides better quality by drawing the entire image at once.

There's another resolution between 1080p and 4K: QHD (quad HD). Coming in at 2,560 x 1,440 pixels, this is also called 2K or 1440p. While "quad" seems to imply the same as "4K," this name instead references the resolution being four times the size of 720p (1,280 x 720), while 4K is four times the size of 1080p. 1440p isn't as broadly familiar; since it's not a video source standard, it's not available on Netflix or other streaming services (aside from YouTube). It's most common in monitors, where it serves as a good balance between 1080p and 4K for gaming.