What free gifts does Xbox give you on your birthday?

Microsoft doesn't technically gift you anything on the week of your birthday. Crappy of the Big M, we know. Before you glumly put away all your party streamers, though, you can claim extra Microsoft Rewards points during your birthday week. We'll explain more about that shortly. As for what you can spend these points on, don't go dreaming that you'll be able to claim Forza Horizon 6 or Halo Campaign Evolved if you accumulate a bunch of them. Sadly, the rewards aren't quite that exciting.

Once you go to the Xbox Rewards hub, you'll find a fairly limited array of items you can unlock. These range from gift cards to digital currency for select games. Want some examples? A $5/£5 Xbox gift card can be claimed for 6,820 Rewards points; a Candy Crush gift card costs 1,500 points; a League of Legends gift card costs 6,500 points; an Ancient Coin Pack for Sea of Thieves costs 1,700 points; and 330 Minecraft Minecoins will set you back 2,500 points. In a nice touch, you can also give $1/£1 to various charities (like UNICEF or Girls Who Code) by donating 1,000 Rewards points.