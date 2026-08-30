How to soft and hard reset your iPhone

When trying to troubleshoot iPhone issues, there are several escalating steps that can be taken as potential fixes, including both soft and hard resets. Before you resort to taking your phone in for repairs, consider some basic troubleshooting at home.

The tech community at large has long been split about the specific definitions of soft and hard resetting. To some, a soft reset means restarting a device, while a hard reset is a complete factory reset that erases all data. To others, a factory reset is a completely separate concept, and instead the difference between a soft and hard reset is whether a restart was done through a device's menus or by cutting the power manually. To add even more confusion, where does clearing your settings, but not erasing all of your data, land on this scale?

It can all get very convoluted, and there's no definitive answer. However, for the sake of this article, we'll be looking at three types of useful resets under the following definitions: