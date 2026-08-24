ESPN is raising prices on most of its streaming subscriptions, even bundles with Disney+

Do you hear the rustling in the wind? It's another streaming platform getting ready to raise prices. ESPN is increasing the cost of every single one of its subscription plans, according to reporting by Sports Media Watch. These price bumps take effect on September 17.

ESPN Unlimited, which provides access to the streaming platform and all affiliated live broadcast feeds, is shooting up to $32 a month from $30. The annual plan is going up to $320 from $300.

The Select tier includes many ad-supported live events, overflow content and access to original documentaries and studio shows, but no live feeds of the actual channels. That one's going up to $14 from $13. The annual plan will cost $140 instead of $130.

This is even impacting many bundles with Disney+. The combo subscription that includes ad-supported versions of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN Select will soon cost $22 per month instead of $20. The ad-free version is going up to $33 each month instead of $30. However, bundles that include ESPN Unlimited look to be safe from the increase fairy for now. This is likely because it was recently revealed that 80 percent of Unlimited subscribers are part of one of those Disney+/Hulu bundles.

This is the first price increase for the ESPN streaming platform. However, it just launched last year. Given the state of the industry, it could raise prices again this time next September. Many modern streamers, like Peacock and Netflix, have been forcing increases on an annual basis.