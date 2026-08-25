ASUS' first gaming soundbar is now available in the US for $600

The ASUS ROG Gjallar soundbar, which the brand first introduced in early July, is now available in the US for $600. It's the company's first gaming soundbar and was specifically designed with multiplayer gaming in mind, with the device's audio control hub coming with integrated microphones. ASUS says it has the technology to filter your teammate voices and in-game audio while suppressing background noise, enabling "headset-free communication without sacrificing voice clarity."

Gjallar, named after Norse mythology's legendary horn Gjallarhorn, has a 5.1.2-channel speaker configuration that makes immersive three-dimensional Dolby Atmos audio effects possible. The 6.5-inch 65W subwoofer is wireless and has a dedicated 5GHz connection to the soundbar to prevent lags. Its all-in-one audio control hub doesn't only come with built-in microphones, but also an LCD display where you can access volume and playback controls, input selection and EQ profiles.

To make switching between devices easier, the soundbar comes with multiple connectivity options: USB-C, HDMI 2.1 with eART, optical, 3.5mm AUX and Bluetooth 5.3. ASUS ROG says you can use it with gaming PCs and Macs, mobile devices, PlayStation, Xbox, the Nintendo Switch or simply with your TVs. It also has two USB Type-A ports that you can use for wireless dongles and other accessories. The ROG Gjallar is already listed on Best Buy and ASUS' US website. It's either sold out or the company hasn't released stocks for purchase yet, but you can click on "Notify Me" on ASUS' website to get a notification when it becomes available.