Gamescom Opening Night Live: Updates from the showcase including Final Fantasy and Gears of War previews

Welcome to the very start of this year's Gamescom. Things are kicking off with a two-hour stream later today at 2PM ET, and we're expecting to hear about several huge games on the release horizon. That includes Gears of War: E-Day, the latest peek at Silent Hill: Townfall just ahead of its release date and Final Fantasy 7 Revelation — which is why I'm here.

In addition to those three franchises, we're also expecting to catch a first look at The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past expansion. Plus, we should see more details on titles like Path of Exile 2, Metro 2039 and Valor Mortis from the developers of the Ghostrunner series. There is also likely to be a new grand strategy game from Paradox Interactive.

Summer Game Fest's Geoff Keighley is leading the event, which is being streamed across YouTube and Twitch. Senior reporter Jessica Conditt and I will be commenting on everything on this dedicated (some would say iconic) liveblog.