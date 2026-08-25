Waymo is expanding to Germany, with service in Munich planned for 2027

Waymo is quickly expanding to more territories and Germany is next on the list. The company is bringing its vehicles to Munich and it aims to start commercial service in the city — its first location in the European Union — by the end of 2027.

It will start deploying its robotaxis in the city, which is the third-largest in Germany, in the coming weeks to map local streets and begin testing with safety drivers behind the wheel. Waymo said it's working with local, state and federal officials to obtain the permits it needs to offer fully autonomous rides in Munich next year.

This is the second European country that Waymo is moving into. The company aims to start offering rides to the public in London as soon as next month. It's not stopping there, though. Waymo has established subsidiaries in several European nations in recent months, including France, Spain and the Netherlands. Those were all set up in June, around the same time as its German office. Waymo also confirmed to Zag Daily this month that it has registered a subsidiary in Switzerland.