It's time you realized the usefulness of the smartwatch flashlight feature

Gather close, curious passersby, and gaze upon my wrist orb! Behold the notifications it annoys me with, the nearly incessant reminders and DoorDash delivery updates. Gasp as I use it to ask Google things I should already know, like whether it's possible the milk I left on the counter last night is still good. Do not accuse me of witchcraft when you see me take a phone call with it, in public, while using both hands to eat my lunch.

But what is this mockery I hear as I activate the flashlight? Do my ears deceive me, or did you snort derisively in my direction when I lit this shining beacon? Oh, I get it. You think smartwatch flashlights are stupid. You assume that a small, white screen turned up to maximum brightness won't do jack diddly squat to help me find the pill I just dropped on the floor. But you're wrong. I just found the pill even though it was deep in the shag carpeting under my nightstand, and I did it all without digging through the kitchen junk drawer for an actual flashlight.

Yes, it's time you realized just how useful the flashlight in your smartwatch can be. Whether you've got an Apple Watch, Google Pixel Watch or a Samsung Galaxy Watch, all of them have similar flashlight features. The temptation to put "flashlight" in air quotes makes sense. After all, the feature does nothing more than turn the watch's display white and crank the brightness up to eleven. Moreover, your watch is a companion device to your phone, which has a much better flashlight built right into it in the form of a camera flash. But answer this: Is your phone strapped to your wrist?