Alienware's new 25-inch 560Hz gaming monitor is its fastest ever

Dell just announced the Alienware AW2527HX QD-OLED gaming monitor, which has bells and whistles to spare. First of all, this is the fastest monitor in the company's history, with an astounding 560Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms gray-to-gray response time.

That refresh rate is so speedy that it's likely to be overkill for the vast majority of consumers. This isn't true, however, for competitive esports players. They want every edge they can get. To that end, the display was built with input from the esports organization Team Liquid.

This is a high-grade 25-inch display, even beyond sheer speed. The QD-OLED panel offers DCI-P3 99 percent color coverage, infinite contrast, V-stripe subpixels to keep text and images sharp and a matte anti-glare coating to minimize reflections. That's another boon for competitive gamers, as a quick hit of glare can easily ruin a perfectly good showing.

The monitor includes a DisplayPort 2.1 connection and is compatible with NVIDIA G-Sync, which helps reduce tearing. It ships with a telescopic stand with a wide adjustment range, with a design that frees up desk space for a diagonal keyboard. The bezels are extremely narrow and there's a rear-flip headset hanger. All of these little design elements are sure to please competitive gamers looking for the most efficient setup.

Finally, the company is offering a 3-year warranty that covers OLED burn-in. The Alienware AW2527HX monitor will be available in the early part of 2027. We don't have pricing details just yet.