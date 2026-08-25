BenQ's first dual-monitor desk lamp will give your screens a glow up

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We spend more time with our screens than ever before these days, and few are more aware of that fact than BenQ, a brand well known among PC gamers, creatives and cinephiles. The company is launching two new monitor light bars today, the most notable of which is the ScreenBar Max, the first ScreenBar designed for dual-monitor setups. If you, like me, spend most of your workday (and a solid amount of your free time) plopped in front of computer monitors, you might know that eye strain can be a significant danger. Even if you keep your screens at a reasonable brightness and don't sit too close, the contrast between the light from the screens and the darkness of the wall behind them can still exacerbate strain, eventually causing a condition called computer vision syndrome.

One way to alleviate screen strain is to use a bias light, a lamp that shines backward onto the wall behind your screen to reduce the contrast between the two. While you're at it, you'll want a desk lamp to better see your keyboard, mouse and paper documents. The BenQ ScreenBar Max has both a bias light and desk lamp, and is large enough to stretch across two monitors while illuminating a large desk with light of a truly pristine quality. Equally as large, however, is the amount of money you'll need to cough up for it. I've spent the past several days with a review sample of this premium peripheral, and it's certainly an impressive piece of kit. The only question is whether its quality can compensate for the sticker shock of its price tag.