How to reset an Apple TV remote

There are many reasons your Apple TV remote might not be responsive, like lack of power, signal loss, or Bluetooth pairing issues. Before you move forward with a reset, rule these issues out first. Go to Settings, Remote and Devices, Remote, and Battery Level to check the remote's battery. If you have an older Apple TV remote and the battery needs to be replaced, remove the battery cover with a coin (aluminum models) or paperclip (white models) and insert a new one. If you have a newer remote with a built-in rechargeable battery, recharge it. Even if the battery is fine, go to Settings, System, Restart and restart the entire system to fix a potential signal loss or Bluetooth pairing issue.

If you try to re-pair noting the aforementioned instructions and it doesn't work, it could be that signal strength is the issue. Go to Settings and select Remotes and Devices, then Remote from your Apple TV. This method, it should be noted, works on Apple TVs with tvOS 18.0 or later. On this page, you can see the Bluetooth RSSI signal strength indicating if it's weak or strong. You may need to move closer to the Apple TV to amplify the signal and remove anything that might be blocking the path between the remote and media streamer. If you find the signal gets stronger, you might need to reposition the Apple TV.

A last resort if the remote still isn't working is to try a full-on factory reset. This will wipe all your settings, content, downloaded apps, and personal account information. It's like starting all over again with a new product. You could also consider using a mobile device like your iPhone or iPad as a remote for the Apple TV. In fact, this is a good way to repurpose an old iPhone, using it as a dedicated Apple TV remote. Pull down from the top, right of the mobile device screen to open Control Center and you'll see a tiny remote icon for controlling a connected Apple TV.

Otherwise, look into warranty coverage or repairs if you think the remote has malfunctioned or no longer works. You can also connect with Apple support for additional help. Don't forget to make sure the Apple TV software is update to the latest tvOS as well, or upgrade to a newer model like the Apple TV 4K if you think it's time.