The TV vs projector value debate isn't close — here's why

As The Odyssey IMAX experience has taught us, people love the immersion of a big screen. You can't have a 59 by 79 foot screen at home, of course, so how big can you go? For consumer TVs, the maximum size is around 98 to 115 inches.

That sounds pretty big, but you'll need to open your wallet and reserve some space in your home. TCL's 115-inch QM7K QLED Mini LED 4K TV costs $13,998, though HiSense's 100-inch Mini LED model runs a much more reasonable $1,750.

If you scale your expectations down to 85 inches, you can find Mini LED models under $1,000 or even less if you're not as concerned about image quality. 75-inch Mini LED TVs are available for around $800, and you can also find regular 75-inch LED sets under $500.

With projectors, size is only limited by the type of projector, along with focal distance and length. For example, I recently tested the Anker Nebula X1 triple-laser projector which can beam a 4K image up to 300 inches. Another more budget-friendly model, the Valerion VisionMaster Pro 4K laser projector, can also beam a 300-inch image.

Even mid-priced projectors that cost about the same as a good 75-inch TV can beam an image up to 200 inches, or nearly 17 feet diagonally. If you can't fit such a screen indoors, you can bring your projector outside at night for movie viewing parties and project straight onto a wall or bed sheet. That's much easier than lugging a huge TV outside and you'll have a bigger, better viewing experience.