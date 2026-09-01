What Android looked like in 2008 vs. today
Early Androids were the tech equivalent of alternative rock.
When Android first arrived on the HTC Dream — known stateside as the T-Mobile G1 — the world was a very different place. The year was 2008. MySpace was still popular, Taylor Swift was only just catching her first taste of mainstream success and the cool kids were still snapping their bedazzled Motorola Razr phones shut before slipping them into even-more-bedazzled skinny jeans. As for smartphones, the choice du jour was still a BlackBerry, but change was in the air. Apple launched the iPhone 3GS in June of 2008, its faster data connection finally making it useful without a Wi-Fi signal.
Android knew it had to compete. The Linux-based operating system had been acquired, along with its progenitor, Andy Rubin, in 2005. Google paid $50 million for it, retrospectively one of the best deals in business history, but it arrived at the company's Mountain View offices in dire need of a makeover. Rubin originally envisioned Android as a software platform for cameras when he broke ground on it in 2003, and pivoting into a mobile OS meant making fundamental changes. Internally, Google had set alarms blaring after the iPhone's initial launch in 2007. It scrambled together a consortium of mobile industry giants called the Open Handset Alliance to push its new operating system, hoping a united front could fend off Steve Jobs' crowning achievement.
The T-Mobile G1 arrived on the market not as a confident statement, but as a desperation play, and you could tell. Its hardware was aggressive and overengineered, the polar opposite of Apple's simplistically sleek iPhone design. The phone's distinctive "chin" jutted out from under the slide-away screen, forcing you to awkwardly stretch your thumb over it just to type on the physical QWERTY keyboard underneath.
But none of that mattered. The phone was a proof of concept, a sweaty, nervous gauntlet thrown at the feet of RIM, Microsoft and Apple. Android had arrived, and there would soon be a deluge of handsets running it. Today, it is the most popular operating system in the world, powering more devices than any other. And while it has changed significantly over the years, what's most surprising is how much of it remains more or less the same — after all, never fix what isn't broken.
Android 1.0 Cupcake was a promising mess
On a crisp, cool morning in September 2008, the T-Mobile G1 had only been out for a few days, and holding it felt like cradling the future in my palm. It was every bit as ugly as it looked in photos online — a crooked hunk of plastic. You'd never know HTC had sent 50 engineers to live in California and design it with Google. But what it did onscreen was undeniable.
The G1 shipped with Android 1.0 Cupcake and was eventually upgraded to 1.6 Donut. Google dropped the dessert-themed naming scheme with Android 10 — retrospectively, a signal that fun was becoming a rare commodity in Silicon Valley — but at the time, it helped the nascent OS give off a candy-coated charm that stood in stark contrast to Apple's comparatively grounded, skeuomorphic approach in iOS.
Missing from Android 1.0 was an on-screen keyboard and a copy-paste function, both of which arrived with Android 1.5 the next year. Multitouch support, one of the iPhone's chief innovations, was also absent. But what did exist at launch was the Android Market, later renamed the Google Play Store. Google seems to have understood from the outset a piece of wisdom that Steve Jobs at first resisted and Windows Phone would later discover the hard way, which is that buy-in from third-party developers can make or break a platform.
One prominent UI element that persists to this day is the notification shade, which Google pretty much nailed from the outset. Pulling down from the top of the screen revealed your unacknowledged alerts in a neat list. While many changes and improvements have been made over the years, that basic concept remains unaltered, and even the iPhone ended up adopting it.
Today's Android 17 is mature, but less fun
Comparing Android 1.0 to the latest versions of Android 17 at the time of this writing, there's a striking similarity between the two, along with a world of difference. For one, there are now far more flavors of Android. By the end of 2010, companies including LG, Sony and Samsung were putting out their own Android handsets, each with a different visual style and feature set. Today, two Android phones like the Google Pixel 11 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra run software that looks markedly different, and that's before we account for Motorola, Xiaomi or a dozen others.
With massive improvements to mobile processors since the early days, many flagship Android phones now have enormous, high-refresh-rate OLED displays compared to the diminutive, 3.2" LCD panel on the T-Mobile G1. In 2012, Google launched Project Butter, an initiative to help Android run more smoothly after it developed a reputation for janky, laggy UX. That has allowed Android to get a lot more expressive over the years.
The Android ecosystem has also come fully into its own, with features like end-to-end encrypted RCS messaging on Google Messages, easy file sharing between devices with Quick Share and smartwatch integration through WearOS.
On the other hand, Google's more restrictive plans for the future of Android software have placed the larger app ecosystem more firmly within its control. Massively influential manufacturers, most notably Samsung, have locked down bootloaders and taken away hardware options such as headphone jacks, IR blasters and SD card slots. Today, Android is a mature and more useful operating system for most users, but a less exciting one for enthusiasts.