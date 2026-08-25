Lego Skylines is a cozy city builder from the studio that's repairing Cities: Skylines II

Many of us built fantastical and wildly impractical cities from Legos as kids. Soon, we'll be able to do that once more in video game form. Lego Skylines was announced today at Gamescom's Opening Night Live. The upcoming blocky city builder will be available for Steam, PlayStation 5, XBOX Series X/S and Nintendo Switch 2, although no release window has been given yet.

The project is being developed by Iceflake Studios, which fans of this game genre might recognize as the current team behind Cities: Skylines II. Paradox Interactive, which has been the long-time publisher for that franchise, removed original creator Colossal Order from working on the sequel after a contentious launch that resulted in a lot of bad blood between game studio and game community. Paradox will also publish this next upcoming title.

The Lego Skylines trailer shows all the colorful joy you'd expect for a game from the legendary toy brand, coupled with many standard concepts for a city builder, like residential house plots and a powerful need for a fire brigade. After such a long, difficult run on the struggle bus, it's wonderful to see a fresh new chapter emerging for this franchise. Engadget's resident Cities: Skylines fans have been pleased with Iceflake's work so far, so here's hoping that they are able to continue that positivity into Lego Skylines.