What more can you delete from your iPhone to free up space?

You're probably familiar with the basic steps to take when your iPhone storage is cluttered. Uninstalling apps you never use and deleting old photos and videos will make the biggest difference, especially if you don't have an iPhone with much room to begin with. But once you've done these, what else can you try to free up space on your phone?

While they might not have as big of an impact, there are other, less obvious methods to clear some space on your device. Some won't affect any personal data, while others clear items you probably forgot about anyway.

To begin, visit Settings > General > iPhone Storage. This shows a breakdown of the data that's taking up space, along with apps that hog the most. Take action on any obvious entries that stand out first, like a streaming app you aren't subscribed to anymore and forgot about. This page can also highlight some lesser-known storage users, though.