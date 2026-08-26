Bluesky now supports 10-minute videos

Bluesky has increased video length limits to 10 minutes. That's quite a jump, given the social media platform increased the limit to three minutes just last year. Prior to that, videos were maxed out at 60 seconds.

It has also increased the maximum file size for videos, which makes sense. Videos can now be up to 300MB. The platform has also promised that upload speeds have been improved, so videos will "upload 2–3x faster."

Big video update! You can now post videos up to 10 minutes long, and they'll upload 2–3x faster. That's on top of the recent increase in maximum file size to 300MB. We can't wait to see what you'll create! NOW PLAYING: "Rent Control," by @shing.bsky.social and @jayackley.bsky.social — Bluesky (@bsky.app) 2026-08-25T17:54:20.292Z

Incidentally, this change means that other apps running on the decentralized AT Protocol network will also be able to host longer videos. This includes stuff like Bluescreen, Reelo and Skylight, among others. This updated limit puts Bluesky on par with TikTok, which also allows up to 10-minute videos. Meta's Threads app, another X competitor like Bluesky, only lets users post videos up to five minutes in length.

As for X, free users can only upload videos up to 140 seconds long. People who pony up for a blue check mark, however, can upload hours of video up to 16GB in size. This has made X the place to be for illegal leaks of full movies, like that whole Avatar Aang fiasco. Both The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day were also recently leaked onto the platform.

This move could help juice Bluesky's user base at a crucial time. Data provided by Similarweb and published by TechCrunch shows the amount of active users has shrunk by 25 percent year-over-year as of July.