Bluesky adds 3-minute video uploads and inbox management features

Bluesky continues to beef up its video capabilities. The app's latest update adds support for uploads of up to 3 minutes, a notable expansion from its previous limit of one minute. The change should give video creators on Bluesky much more flexibility in what they can post. It will also likely be appreciated by fans of Flashes , the new Bluesky-based photo and video app.

The update also brings some much needed inbox-management tools to Bluesky DMs, with the addition of a new "requests" section for incoming messages from users you don't know. You'll also now be able to reject incoming chats, which should help reduce the number of spammy DMs that have been flooding many users' inboxes in recent weeks.

The latest Bluesky update rolled out as CEO Jay Graber appeared onstage at SXSW for a keynote about the growing decentralized social media platform, which has just under 33 million users. Graber, who was wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with a Latin slogan "mundus sine caesaribus" (a world without Caesars) — an apparent play on Mark Zuckerberg's affinity for Roman Empire-inspired attire — spoke about why Bluesky is "billionaire-proof" compared with other apps.

Screenshot via X

Zuckerberg's shirt translates to "All Zuck or all nothing." Graber's says "A world with no Caesars."

"If a billionaire came in and bought Bluesky or took it over, or I decided tomorrow to change things in a way that people really didn't like, then they could fork off and go on to another application," she said. "That openness guarantees that there's always the ability to move to a new alternative, still using the same network. There's much less tolerance in the ecosystem for a very heavy-handed change."

She also opened up about how Bluesky is thinking about its business model and generative AI. On the business side, she once again said the company is "exploring subscriptions" as well as paid "developer services" for those who build experiences on top of Bluesky. In a similar vein, she also said the company was considering how it could eventually turn some of its features, like moderation services or custom feeds, into a "marketplace" where the company may get a cut of potential transactions.

When it comes to large language models, she said the company was "working with some partners on developing a framework for user consent, for how they want their data to be used for generative AI."