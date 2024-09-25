Advertisement

Meta Connect 2024 live updates: News on the Meta Quest 3S, Orion AR headset and Meta AI features for Ray-Ban glasses

Get ready for an AI, AR and VR party and more about Meta's Orion headset.

devindra hardawar
Senior Editor
Updated
0
Meta

It's been a year since Meta launched the Quest 3, its first major attempt at integrating mixed reality into a consumer-focused VR headset. At Meta Connect 2024 today, we're expecting the company to further expand out its headset family with a cheaper Quest 3S (likely replacing the Quest 2). And judging from the slew of rumors this year — and a bit of a tease from Mark Zuckerberg himself — Meta will likely show off its Orion AR glasses. And don't forget about Meta AI, which was first announced last Connect. We also expect to hear more news about AI features in the Ray-Ban smart glasses, as well as throughout the company's apps.

Join us as we cover the Meta Connect 2024 keynote live!

  • Meta will use AI to create lip-synced translations of creators' Reels

    Live AI translation demo.
    Meta

    Meta just announced an intriguing tool that uses AI to automatically dub Reels into other languages, complete with lip-sync. This feature was revealed at the annual Meta Connect livestream event and was introduced by CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

    Zuckerberg showed this off during the keynote, and everything seemed to work flawlessly. The technology not only translates the content, according to Meta, but will also “simulate the speaker’s voice in another language and sync their lips to match.”

    Read the full story: Meta will use AI to create lip-synced translations of creators' Reels

  • Meta will stop selling the Quest 2 and Quest Pro by the end of the year

    A man using a headset.
    Engadget / Devindra Hardawar

    Meta just revealed the budget-friendly Quest 3S VR headset at its annual Connect keynote event, but it also made a sad announcement about some of its previous headsets. The company will stop selling both the Quest 2 and the Quest Pro by the end of the year.

    “With Quest 3S on the shelf, we’re officially winding down sales of Quest 2 and Pro. We’ll be selling our remaining headsets through the end of the year or until they’re gone, whichever comes first,” the company said.

    Read the full story: Meta will stop selling the Quest 2 and Quest Pro by the end of the year

  • Meta reveals its Orion AR smart glasses

    Meta Orion smart glasses
    Meta

    Alongside the Quest 3S and AI updates, we got a glimpse of Meta's future at Meta Connect. After teasing the device several times in recent months, Meta finally gave the world a proper look at its "full holographic" augmented reality glasses, aka Orion. The company is packing a lot of tech into those chunky frames, which aren't coming to market just yet.

    Meta first revealed five years ago that it was developing holographic smart glasses, but the company has actually been working on the project for a decade. It claims that these are "the most advanced pair of AR glasses ever made" and result from "breakthrough inventions in virtually every field of modern computing." For one thing, they use itty bitty projectors to display holograms onto the glasses.

    Read the full story: Meta reveals its Orion AR smart glasses

  • Meta’s Ray-Ban branded smart glasses are getting AI-powered reminders and translation features

    Meta's Ray-Ban branded smart glasses are getting Ai upgrades.
    Meta

    Meta’s AI assistant has always been the most intriguing feature of its second-generation Ray-Ban smart glasses. While the generative AI assistant had fairly limited capabilities when the glasses launched last fall, the addition of real-time information and multimodal capabilities offered a range of new possibilities for the accessory.

    Now, Meta is significantly upgrading the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses’ AI powers. The company showed off a number of new abilities for the year-old frames onstage at its Connect event, including reminders and live translations.

    Read the full story: Meta’s Ray-Ban branded smart glasses are getting AI-powered reminders and translation features

  • Meta AI can now talk to you and edit your photos

    meta AI will be able to edit your photos.
    Meta

    Over the last year, Meta has made its AI assistant so ubiquitous in its apps it’s almost hard to believe that Meta AI is only a year old. But, one year after its launch at the last Connect, the company is infusing Meta AI with a load of new features in the hopes that more people will find its assistant useful.

    One of the biggest changes is that users will be able to have voice chats with Meta AI. Up till now, the only way to speak with Meta AI was via the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. And like last year’s Meta AI launch, the company tapped a group of celebrities for the change.

    Read the full story: Meta AI can now talk to you and edit your photos

  • Katie Teague
    Film director Matthew Vaughn live at the Meta Connect event.
    Film director Matthew Vaughn live at the Meta Connect event. (Meta)
  • Karissa Bell

    Zuckerberg has left the stage, and we're watching a video to close us out. I have to say, I appreciate a quick keynote.

  • Devindra Hardawar

    And we're out. Thanks for joining us folks!

  • Karissa Bell

    As expected, Zuckerberg says Orion isn't quite ready to be a consumer device yet. He says they need to make it more affordable, along with other improvements. Notably, he hasn't said a word about battery life, which will be important. Those waveguide displays are not kind to battery life. Instead, it will be available as a developer kit to some partners,

  • Devindra Hardawar

    This is a cool demo, but this thing looks like it's years away from being ready for consumers. It's going to be used as an internal dev kit, as well as handful of external partners. I'd wager these units easily cost close to $10,000.

  • Katie Teague
    Meta holographic glasses prototype.
    Meta holographic glasses prototype. (Meta)
  • Devindra Hardawar

    "With Orion, we're getting closer to achieving the dream of Reality Labs," Zuckerberg says

  • Karissa Bell

    Apparently Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was an early tester of Orion, he has a big cameo in Meta's video of people trying them out.

  • Katie Teague
    Holographic prototype can be controled by wrist based neural interface, by hand movements and by eye tracking.
    Meta's Orion prototype can be controled by wrist based neural interface, by hand movements and by eye tracking. (Meta)
  • Karissa Bell

    In addition to hand and eye-tracking, these glasses have a neural interface — another technology that Meta has been experimenting with for a long time. A wrist-based controller will allow you to interact with the UI

  • Meta reveals the budget-friendly Quest 3S VR headset

    A lady using a VR headset.
    Meta

    Meta has announced the budget-friendly Quest 3S VR headset at its annual Connect keynote. Rumors have been swirling for months that the company was working on a cheaper follow-up to the impressive Quest 3, and now it’s here and priced at $300.

    Read the full story: Meta reveals the budget-friendly Quest 3S VR headset

  • Karissa Bell

    Meta has been working on this a long time and it seems they've already come up with some cool uses cases, like letting you video chat with holograms of your friends.

  • Devindra Hardawar

    Orion uses tiny projectors to shoot holograms onto the glasses. Fascinating.

  • Karissa Bell

    It's hard to tell based on what's on the screen but the field of view looks similar to Snap's AR Spectacles (obviously, I won't be able to confirm until I get a full demo) which is to say: this likely won't be fully immersive AR.

  • Devindra Hardawar

    I wonder what Apple thinks about all of this. Orion looks like the end goal for the Vision Pro.

  • Katie Teague
    Meta' first functioning prototype of holographic glasses.
    Meta' first functioning prototype of holographic glasses. (Meta)
  • Karissa Bell

    Zuckerberg is holding the company's "Orion" prototype. They look thick but not nearly as bulky as Snap's new AR Spectacles that I saw last week.

  • Devindra Hardawar

    Orion is real, and they look like super chonky hipster frames.

  • Karissa Bell

    And now the moment we've been waiting for, it looks like we're about to get a demo of the long-rumored AR glasses.

  • Devindra Hardawar

    Here we go, one more thing...

  • Karissa Bell

    Meta is releasing a special limited edition of its Ray-Ban glasses with transparent frames. The crowd seems very excited for these. Zuckerberg said when they launched, they wanted to make the tech look more subtle but now people have more of an appreciation for it.

  • Katie Teague
    Ray-Ban Meta sunglasses will get transition lenses.
    Ray-Ban Meta sunglasses will get transition lenses. (Meta)
  • Devindra Hardawar

    Another cool update: The full range of EssilorLuxottica transition lenses will work with Ray-BV

  • Karissa Bell

    This is cool. Meta is partnering with "be My Eyes" an app that helps people who are blind and low vision

  • Karissa Bell

    Zuckerberg is now demoing real-time audio translations with the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses (with the help of an MMA star, of course). This is very cool. The glasses could already translate bits of text but the ability to translate audio in real-time is much more powerful. These glasses were already a great travel accessory but I think they just got even better on that fr

  • Devindra Hardawar

    Conversation lag with these real time translations tools will always be awkward, but still, cool demo

  • Katie Teague
    Meta partnering with be my eyes.
    Meta partnering with be my eyes. (Meta)
  • Katie Teague
    Live translation is coming to your Meta Ray-Ban sunglasses.
    Live translation is coming to your Meta Ray-Ban sunglasses. (Meta)
  • Karissa Bell

    Another big update: Meta AI will be able to use video to power multimodal queries, This means it can respond dynamically as you move around rather than just staring at something static

  • Karissa Bell

    Some new AI updates are coming to the glasses, including the ability to speak to Meta Ai more naturally. You can ask follow-ups without saying "hey Meta" every time and don't always have to say "look and tell me." Meta Ai will also be able to "look" at something and send you a reminder. It will also be able to scan QR codes and text phone numbers you see.

  • Katie Teague
    You soon won't have to say
    You soon won't have to say "Hey, Meta" for every command. (Meta)
  • Devindra Hardawar

    Very surprised Meta AI couldn't control other apps like Spotify before. I'm sure those voice commands will be useful.

  • Katie Teague
    Meta AI Ray-Ban sunglasses.
    Meta AI Ray-Ban sunglasses. (Meta)
  • Karissa Bell

    Interesting that Zuckerberg refers to Meta's smart glasses an "AI device." I think that's very telling about how Meta thinks of this product even if most people aren't primarily using the AI features.

  • Karissa Bell

    Zuckerberg just announced Llama 3.2, which he said will be available everywhere except the EU. He added, somewhat sarcastically, that he's "eternally optimistic" Meta will be able to sort out its differences with EU regulators.

  • Katie Teague
    Meta Llama multimodals.
    Meta Llama multimodals. (Meta)
  • Devindra Hardawar

    On one hand, the tech behind automatic AI dubbing and lip syncing is very cool. On the other, I'm SO tired of social media videos entirely voiced by AI.

  • Karissa Bell

    We're now getting a look at how Meta will use AI to automatically dub creators' videos on Reels and match their their words with automated lip syncing so it looks like they are speaking the translated language. We saw a demo with English and Spanish and Zuckerberg says they are planning more languages soon.

  • Katie Teague
    Meta AI translation.
    Meta AI translation. (Meta)
  • Katie Teague
    Live demo of creator AI.
    Live demo of creator AI. (Meta)
  • Karissa Bell

    Meta actually introduced these custom creator AIs earlier this year. The idea is that you can outsource responding to your followers to AI. But now instead of chatbots, creators can create a photorealistic AI version of themself that can actually talk so it looks like you're actually video chatting with them. This is pretty wild.

  • Devindra Hardawar

    Don Allen Stevenson III is one of the first creators to make a text-based AI. His AI has been answering a lot of frequently asked questions from folks.

  • Karissa Bell

    It seems like a bit of a risk considering the celebrity-branded chatbots that debuted last year were quietly phased out earlier this year after a less than stellar response from users.

  • Katie Teague
    Mark Zuckerberg live demoing the new AI voice feature.
    Mark Zuckerberg live demoing the new AI voice feature. (Meta)
  • Devindra Hardawar

    "Thanks Awkwafina," is something we'll all be saying soon.