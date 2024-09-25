Meta Connect 2024 live updates: News on the Meta Quest 3S, Orion AR headset and Meta AI features for Ray-Ban glasses

Get ready for an AI, AR and VR party and more about Meta's Orion headset.

It's been a year since Meta launched the Quest 3, its first major attempt at integrating mixed reality into a consumer-focused VR headset. At Meta Connect 2024 today, we're expecting the company to further expand out its headset family with a cheaper Quest 3S (likely replacing the Quest 2). And judging from the slew of rumors this year — and a bit of a tease from Mark Zuckerberg himself — Meta will likely show off its Orion AR glasses. And don't forget about Meta AI, which was first announced last Connect. We also expect to hear more news about AI features in the Ray-Ban smart glasses, as well as throughout the company's apps.

Join us as we cover the Meta Connect 2024 keynote live!