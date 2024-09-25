Meta Connect 2024 live updates: News on the Meta Quest 3S, Orion AR headset and Meta AI features for Ray-Ban glasses
Get ready for an AI, AR and VR party and more about Meta's Orion headset.
It's been a year since Meta launched the Quest 3, its first major attempt at integrating mixed reality into a consumer-focused VR headset. At Meta Connect 2024 today, we're expecting the company to further expand out its headset family with a cheaper Quest 3S (likely replacing the Quest 2). And judging from the slew of rumors this year — and a bit of a tease from Mark Zuckerberg himself — Meta will likely show off its Orion AR glasses. And don't forget about Meta AI, which was first announced last Connect. We also expect to hear more news about AI features in the Ray-Ban smart glasses, as well as throughout the company's apps.
Join us as we cover the Meta Connect 2024 keynote live!
LIVE COVERAGE IS OVER91 updates
Meta will use AI to create lip-synced translations of creators' Reels
Meta just announced an intriguing tool that uses AI to automatically dub Reels into other languages, complete with lip-sync. This feature was revealed at the annual Meta Connect livestream event and was introduced by CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
Zuckerberg showed this off during the keynote, and everything seemed to work flawlessly. The technology not only translates the content, according to Meta, but will also “simulate the speaker’s voice in another language and sync their lips to match.”
Read the full story: Meta will use AI to create lip-synced translations of creators' Reels
Meta will stop selling the Quest 2 and Quest Pro by the end of the year
Meta just revealed the budget-friendly Quest 3S VR headset at its annual Connect keynote event, but it also made a sad announcement about some of its previous headsets. The company will stop selling both the Quest 2 and the Quest Pro by the end of the year.
“With Quest 3S on the shelf, we’re officially winding down sales of Quest 2 and Pro. We’ll be selling our remaining headsets through the end of the year or until they’re gone, whichever comes first,” the company said.
Read the full story: Meta will stop selling the Quest 2 and Quest Pro by the end of the year
Meta reveals its Orion AR smart glasses
Alongside the Quest 3S and AI updates, we got a glimpse of Meta's future at Meta Connect. After teasing the device several times in recent months, Meta finally gave the world a proper look at its "full holographic" augmented reality glasses, aka Orion. The company is packing a lot of tech into those chunky frames, which aren't coming to market just yet.
Meta first revealed five years ago that it was developing holographic smart glasses, but the company has actually been working on the project for a decade. It claims that these are "the most advanced pair of AR glasses ever made" and result from "breakthrough inventions in virtually every field of modern computing." For one thing, they use itty bitty projectors to display holograms onto the glasses.
Read the full story: Meta reveals its Orion AR smart glasses
Meta’s Ray-Ban branded smart glasses are getting AI-powered reminders and translation features
Meta’s AI assistant has always been the most intriguing feature of its second-generation Ray-Ban smart glasses. While the generative AI assistant had fairly limited capabilities when the glasses launched last fall, the addition of real-time information and multimodal capabilities offered a range of new possibilities for the accessory.
Now, Meta is significantly upgrading the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses’ AI powers. The company showed off a number of new abilities for the year-old frames onstage at its Connect event, including reminders and live translations.
Read the full story: Meta’s Ray-Ban branded smart glasses are getting AI-powered reminders and translation features
Meta AI can now talk to you and edit your photos
Over the last year, Meta has made its AI assistant so ubiquitous in its apps it’s almost hard to believe that Meta AI is only a year old. But, one year after its launch at the last Connect, the company is infusing Meta AI with a load of new features in the hopes that more people will find its assistant useful.
One of the biggest changes is that users will be able to have voice chats with Meta AI. Up till now, the only way to speak with Meta AI was via the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. And like last year’s Meta AI launch, the company tapped a group of celebrities for the change.
Read the full story: Meta AI can now talk to you and edit your photos
Meta reveals the budget-friendly Quest 3S VR headset
Meta has announced the budget-friendly Quest 3S VR headset at its annual Connect keynote. Rumors have been swirling for months that the company was working on a cheaper follow-up to the impressive Quest 3, and now it’s here and priced at $300.
Read the full story: Meta reveals the budget-friendly Quest 3S VR headset