Meta Connect 2024 live updates: Time to see the new Quest, Ray-Ban smart glasses and metaverse AI

It's been a year since Meta launched the Quest 3, its first major attempt at integrating mixed reality into a consumer-focused VR headset. At Meta Connect 2024 today, we're expecting the company to further expand out its headset family with a cheaper Quest 3S (likely replacing the Quest 2). And judging from the slew of rumors this year — and a bit of a tease from Mark Zuckerberg himself — Meta will likely show off its Orion AR glasses. And don't forget about Meta AI: Expect to hear more news about AI features in the Ray-Ban smart glasses, as well as throughout the company's apps.

Join us right here at 1PM ET, where we'll be covering the Meta Connect 2024 keynote live!