Flashes, an Instagram alternative based on Bluesky, is available for iPhones now

Anyone looking for an alternative to Instagram might have a suitable candidate in Flashes, a recently launched app built on Bluesky that seems to get all the important basics right. Flashes technically launched on the App Store on February 24, but a series of updates released in the days after launch have made the app much easier to recommend.

If you remember an Instagram before Meta turned it into its Facebook replacement, you have the basic gist of what Flashes is. It's an app for sharing photos and videos, with some Bluesky-flavored wrinkles, like multiple custom feeds to choose from instead of Meta's algorithm-driven default option.

Ian Carlos Campbell for Engadget

When you first open Flashes you'll be prompted to login with a Bluesky account or create a new one to use exclusively with Flashes. If you use your existing account, the app essentially repackages image and video posts from whoever you're currently following into an Instagram-style feed. This setup also works in reverse: Any post you put on Flashes will also show up in your normal text-focused Bluesky feed.

The app itself features multiple tabs, with a home tab for your feeds, a search tab where you can search for posts and view trending topics, a dedicated tab for creating new posts, a notifications tab that features all of your Bluesky notifications and a profile tab. Flashes includes some filters to apply to your photos, along with some custom feeds that you can use if you want, but otherwise customizations are minimal. It's really an image and video-focused version of Bluesky. That comes with some annoying drawbacks, though. If you get a lot of Bluesky notifications, you'll now get them twice, once in the Bluesky app and once in Flashes. If you delete your account from one app, it will also be deleted from the other.

Ian Carlos Campbell for Engadget

Building a more customizable, portable version of social media that doesn't lock you to one platform is a big part of Bluesky's goal with the AT Protocol and what apps like Mastodon and Threads are trying to do with ActivityPub. It's not clear if one standard is going to become the default, but Bluesky has been picking up momentum. The app hit 20 million users in November 2024, prompting a dramatic expansion to its moderation efforts, and then passed 30 million users in January 2025. Flashes design means all of those new Bluesky accounts are potential Flashes users, too.