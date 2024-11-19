Bluesky hits 20 million users

Bluesky has passed the 20 million user mark as the app continues its recent surge in growth. The decentralized service, which reached 15 million users less than a week ago, has just about tripled its user base in the last three months.

Though it’s still far smaller than its rivals Threads and X, Bluesky’s current momentum is notable. The app has had several days over the last week where it added a million new users in a single 24-hour period. That’s similar to the growth rate of Threads, which has been getting a million new sign-ups a day for “going on three months,” according to an update last week from Meta’s Adam Mosseri. Threads reached 275 million monthly users earlier this month and has added at least 15 million since the start of November.

And while Bluesky remains the underdog, there are other signs it’s gaining momentum. Bluesky has been the top app in Apple’s App Store for the last six days and has been the top non-gaming app in Google Play for four days, according to data provided by analytics firm App Figures. Meta’s Threads is currently in the number two spot on the App Store.

Though Bluesky has experienced other periods of significant growth over the last year, the recent surge is far bigger than what the open-source service has previously seen. The latest growth for Bluesky seems to be at least partially furled by mounting frustration from some X users. There was a significant spike in traffic to Bluesky on November 7, the day after the presidential election, according to a report from analytics company SimilarWeb. That spike seemed to coincide with a surge in users trying to deactivate their accounts on X.

Bluesky has also been keen to differentiate its policies from its larger rivals. Last week, the company pledged that it would not use its users’ content to train generative AI. X’s new privacy policy allows it to work with third-parties to train AI models on users’ past tweets. Bluesky’s CEO Jay Graber has also said that she doesn’t want to “enshittify the network with ads.” Threads, meanwhile, reportedly plans to start experimenting with its first ads in January.