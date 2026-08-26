Google says its latest Gemini transcription model can turn your ramblings into structured text

Google has revealed a new AI audio model that it says offers improved speech recognition and transcription. The company says Gemini 3.5 Transcribe is more adept at speech-to-text than earlier models, with greater precision and the ability to automatically detect more than 85 languages. It says the model can adapt a user's unstructured speech into formatted text. You can use it to make edits with voice commands, and it removes filler words from transcribed speech too.

Instead of typing out every thought, Gemini 3.5 Transcribe works with the way you actually talk: ✅ Seamlessly handles self-corrections

✨ Removes filler words to deliver clean, formatted text

🎯 Understands your natural intent and speaking style

🔊 Accurately captures audio in... pic.twitter.com/17YcsDi7Q0 — Google (@Google) August 26, 2026

Google says the model can learn custom vocabulary and unique spellings, and is adept at capturing alphanumeric strings such as order numbers and postal codes. Moreover, the company claims Gemini 3.5 Transcribe can attribute speech to up to three speakers with word-level timestamps based on pre-recorded audio. That could be handy for, say, transcribing a podcast.

It may not come as a surprise that Gemini 3.5 Transcribe powers the Rambler feature on Android devices like the Pixel 11-series phones as well as the Gemini app on macOS (where it can work with other Gemini models to carry out agentic tasks).

Intriguingly, Google says you'll soon be able to use text-to-speech in any field on a web page in Chrome. For instance, you'll be able to dictate replies and posts, and use your voice to prompt Gemini. Gemini 3.5 Transcribe is also available in Google Antigravity, the company's agentic development platform, and it's coming to Search Live, Gemini Live, Docs, Keep and Gmail. Developers will be able to tap into the model via APIs.

Update, August 26, 2026, 2:05PM ET: Updated to remove some information Google has not yet publicly announced.