Mac mini vs Mac Studio: Which desktop is right for you?

The Mac Studio is a beast, and not just on the inside. It looks huge next to the Mac mini, too. It's 3.7 inches tall, and weighs more than 6 pounds. But that massive computer holds a lot of power. The base Mac Studio has an M5 Max chip with 18 CPU cores and a whopping 32 GPU cores. And that's just the base model. It'll provide more than enough power for heavy work, from training AI models to demanding games.

If you want the best Mac out there, there's the Mac Studio with the M5 Ultra. And the specs here are kind of nuts. To build this chip, Apple fused two M5 Max chips together, delivering up to 36 CPU cores and 80 GPU cores. Still not enough? You can spec it with up to 512GB of RAM and a 16TB SSD. It's the right Mac for production studios, engineers and scientists.

Another thing the Mac Studio has over the Mac mini is ports. It has four Thunderbolt 5 ports for fast transfers at up to 120 Gbps, plus 10Gb Ethernet, HDMI, a headphone jack and two USB-A ports for your (older) gear. It also has two more USB-C ports up front, so you won't need to get an extra hub. The Mac mini has plenty of ports too, just fewer. You lose one Thunderbolt port and both USB-A ports.

Choosing between a Mac mini and a Mac Studio comes down to the kind of work you do. The new Mac mini is more than enough for most people. Even at the higher starting price of $899 (compared to its predecessor), it's still a capable machine. For real power users, the Mac Studio might be worth the extra money. It's for those who don't want to think twice about whether their hardware can keep up. That comes at a price, though. And that price starts at $2,499. It's overkill for most of us, but Apple knows there's a small group of users who'll want it anyway.