Apple announces September 9 date for 'Surprise and shine' iPhone event

Apple has confirmed when it'll pull back the curtain and officially reveal its latest iPhones. The company has lined up an iPhone event for September 9. You'll be able to watch a livestream on Apple's website and YouTube when things get underway at 1PM ET. As ever, we'll also be bringing you all the news right here at Engadget.

The big news that's rumored for this fall's iPhone event is a foldable model. Apple has been laying the groundwork for such a device in the iOS 27 code. It's expected that the iPhone Ultra (as the device may be called) will put iPad Mini-like utility into people's pockets, as it will fold out into a tablet-style format.

Apple

Apple may well split up the iPhone 18 lineup even further this year. Along with the iPhone Ultra, we'll surely see the iPhone 18 Pro models next month. But we may then have to wait until spring 2027 for the iPhone Air 2, iPhone 18e and perhaps even the base iPhone 18.

One thing we know for certain is that Apple is putting AI at the heart of its devices, and that's likely to be a major talking point at this event. It was no accident that Apple switched up the format of its WWDC keynote in June. Rather than looking at new features for each of its operating systems in turn, Apple focused on laying out its vision for a more unified, cross-platform ecosystem built around the long-anticipated overhaul of Siri, which it has dubbed Siri AI, and Apple Intelligence.

Reports suggest that Apple is cooking up a bunch of new products that tie into an ecosystem built around Siri AI, such as iPads, a revised HomePod mini and Apple TV box, as well as a smart display that's designed to control connected devices around the home. But if history serves us correctly (and that tends to be the case with Apple), the focus at this event will be squarely on new iPhones.

One other major thing to note about this iPhone event is that it will be the first one with new Apple CEO John Ternus at the helm. Ternus is taking over the role from Tim Cook on September 1.