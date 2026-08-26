Roku will stream select NWSL games this season

Roku has announced a new partnership with the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) to stream a collection of games in the upcoming season, starting August 30. The games will stream for free through The Roku Sports Channel, the dedicated sports section of the company's free Roku Channel app.

You'll be able to watch eight of the season's Sunday night games through The Roku Channel, starting with a match between Seattle Reign FC and the Houston Dash on August 30, and culminating with a match between San Diego Wave FC and Boston Legacy FC on October 25. If you've gotten a taste for free women's soccer by that point, Roku says it will also stream a Sunday night match every week of the 2027 season.

Roku already offered a dedicated section of the sports section of The Roku Channel app for viewing NWSL clips and highlights, so actually streaming some of the games is a natural extension. As of 2026, streaming rights for professional women's soccer are just as complicated as baseball or football: NWSL games are currently shared between CBS/Paramount+, ESPN, Ion, The Roku Channel, Amazon Prime Video and NWSL+, the league's own streaming service.

Soccer's still growing popularity in the US, particularly thanks to the most recent FIFA World Cup, makes licensing games an easy win for streaming services. Case in point, Netflix will be the exclusive US broadcaster of the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, which could be a great follow-up if you watch this year's NWSL season.