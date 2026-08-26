Australia's recording association bans AI-made music from charts

The Australian Recording Industry Association announced today that any tracks wholly generated with AI will not be eligible for inclusion on the nation's music charts. The Code of Practice for the charts will allow songs that use generative AI to be counted, but only if the track in question "is substantially human made" and "raises no stream or chart manipulation concerns." These rules will apply to the charts beginning this Friday. Tracks not eligible for the charts will also not be able to win an ARIA Award.

"The ARIA Charts will always remain a transparent measurement of the music Australia consumes, but a chart that rewards unlicensed AI output would undercut the very basis of the recorded music we exist to represent," said ARIA CEO, Annabelle Herd. "We call on all parties who have a role in deciding the music played and promoted to Australian audiences, particularly radio, to support human artistry and implement similar changes across their own codes."

This is a step in the direction that much of the global recording industry has been pushing for. ARIA's new policies echo the recommendations around AI use recently laid out by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, or IFPI, in July. Last month, a group of major labels also called for charting organizations to prohibit the inclusion of AI slop. That effort included support from the big three of Sony Music, Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group.