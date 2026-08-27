Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2026: Live updates from the launch of the next S26

Samsung is hosting another Unpacked today, and the company says the fanfare is for the "newest addition to the S26 family." Given we've already seen a trio of Galaxy S26 flagships earlier this year, and being very familiar with Samsung's device lineup, we can make a highly educated guess that this is likely going to be the launch of the S26 FE.

The FE series is typically a lower priced version of the company's premium handsets, usually with some compromises on cameras and processors. In its announcement for this event, Samsung said the next S26 family member was "purposefully designed to bring many Galaxy S26 experiences from camera to AI, along with the latest One UI, to those who look for what truly matters most to them."

We don't expect there to be many surprises, nor for the presentation to last very long. The show starts at 8AM ET, which gives us some time to hang out with you all in the meantime. Leave us a comment below with your thoughts and questions, we'd love to chat with you here!