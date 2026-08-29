Can All Android Phones Use Android Auto?

Almost all Android smartphones sold since 2018 running a stock or manufacturer-released version of Android will support Android Auto, as long as it's running Android 9 or later. Google says "most wired connections" will work with version 9 or higher. Version 10 is the first version of Android to come with Auto pre-installed, meaning you don't need to install it from the Play Store to start using it.

If your phone is running Android 9, you won't have it pre-installed, but you can install it from the Google Play Store. This will allow you to use Android Auto with your car over a wired USB connection. According to Google, over 500 vehicles now come with Android Auto support, but this can be dependent on the age of the car, so you'll need to double-check your car's specs to make sure your phone is compatible.

Those specs should allow you to use Android Auto by connecting your phone to your car using a USB cable, but support for using Android Auto wirelessly means you'll need a slightly newer phone. Wireless Android Auto is only available for phones running Android 11 or later, so models released in the last five to six years are most likely to support it. You'll also need a phone that includes support for Wi-Fi connections using the 5 GHz band, meaning support for Wi-Fi 5 or later. That's quite likely for any modern phone from this era, but make sure to double-check.