Does turning off Bluetooth actually make Wi-Fi better?

Homes and workplaces are packed with all sorts of wireless devices accumulated over the years. From your Bluetooth gaming headset to an AI-enabled smart speaker, each device competes for frequency bands that get more crowded with time. This network congestion can lead to dropped connections and sluggish performance.

Investing in a new router or mesh network can seem like a quick solution, but there are alternative methods you can try before purchasing electronics made pricier by the AI boom spiking hardware costs. One culprit of congestion that's often singled out is Bluetooth.

Bluetooth devices are often blamed for this interference, but are they really the problem? And is it severe enough to warrant turning them off to speed up local Wi-Fi? In most cases, your Wi-Fi network isn't really interacting with Bluetooth devices anymore. Here's what you need to know about when these connections overlap and how you can keep them apart.