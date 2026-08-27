X and the NFL have teamed up to launch a dedicated football feed

X just launched a dedicated football feed called NFL Gametime, according to a report by Variety. This is a breakout feed that lives alongside the For You and Following feeds. As expected, it's primarily for NFL fans. It's already available and will be active until the 2027 Super Bowl.

The feed includes data from games and players, news from the league and, of course, commentary from creators. It also features a static element called the GameTime hub, which is where users will see real-time scores.

just landed, just for you 🚀 access NFL Gametime on X by going to Home, add the NFL Timeline then open the NFL Gametime Hub for live scores, play-by-play and the game feed pic.twitter.com/UCQhbtTnSP — X (@X) August 27, 2026

This is being seen as a move to court wary advertisers back to the platform after owner Elon Musk began doing, uh, "Roman" salutes and its chatbot Grok began referring to itself as MechaHitler. There's also an ongoing lawsuit that accuses the platform of both creating and hosting AI-generated CSAM content.

In short, X has become something of a pariah in the advertising world. So much, in fact, that Musk tried to sue companies for refusing to advertise on the platform. A judge threw the lawsuit out.

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

One organization that never stopped spending money with X is the NFL. They've been aligned since 2013, long before Musk carried that kitchen sink through the Twitter headquarters. The sports organization has stuck with the platform through thick and thin, renewing a multiyear agreement in 2024.

The NFL has gone even further in its broad support of X. It has restricted individual teams from launching official accounts on competing platforms like Bluesky.

"For years, X has been a key platform for NFL fans to connect, react and engage around every NFL moment," Brent Lawton, the organization's vice president of media strategy and business development, said in a statement. "We're excited to deepen our partnership with NFL Gametime on X, allowing our fans to have official scores and stats, team content and the conversation together in one place."

The NFL is the most popular sports league in the country, so it's very possible this move could work. It'll be up to each individual company to weigh the risks of having their brands associated with X and compare that to the reward of being associated with the NFL.