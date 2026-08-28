Grand Theft Auto VI could take you more than 80 hours to finish

You may want to start meticulously planning your weekends and after-school or work activities from November 19 onwards if you're a GTA fan. According to a new piece by Christopher Byrd on The New York Times, Grand Theft Auto VI is very, very immersive and lengthy. Rob Nelson, the co-studio head at Rockstar North, told Byrd that he has an 80-hour playthrough of the game, which includes the main story and some optional goals.

Based on How Long to Beat stats, it took most people 51-and-a-half hours to finish Grand Theft Auto V's main story and some side quests. The average time it took completionists to finish everything was 89-and-a-half hours, with the longest time being 132 hours and 36 minutes on the PlayStation 5. It's not quite clear how many side quests Nelson did during his playthrough, but you'd probably want to keep those GTA V completionists' playtimes in mind if you're also looking to 100 percent the franchise's latest entry.

Rockstar has also just released an extended look at the upcoming game. After the extended trailer's exclusive debut on Netflix, the studio uploaded the video on YouTube, which you can watch below. It's an almost-27-minute video that gives you a glimpse of the fictional US state of Leonida, the main characters Jason and Lucia and the activities you can do within their universe. GTA VI will be available starting on November 19 for $80. That's not too far off, so it's best to just wait for it instead of taking the chance to download files from websites claiming to have a demo of the game. There's an ongoing cyber attack campaign encouraging fans to download a "demo," which turns out to be an infostealer that can access passwords from your browsers.