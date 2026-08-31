Garmin Cirqa review: A fine but utterly inessential smart band
It lacks the software and AI insights to make it a true Whoop rival.
I believe the screenless wearables trend is more about psychological signalling than it is about practicality. Self-styled fitness elites need a signifier to spot one another in crowds, and for years that was a GPS watch the size of the Cullinan diamond. Many embraced smartwatches for their utility, but now that they're common, they need something new. Screenless trackers are perfect for this; they cost more and are far less useful than even a basic fitness tracker. Why would someone wear one if not purely to mark them out as a Serious Gym Goer™. After testing the Cirqa, it's clear Garmin agrees, as it's a screenless tracker that seems to exist purely for aesthetics.
Hardware
I imagine Cirqa's genesis came from a Garmin leadership meeting about what it would do to tackle the threat of Whoop. They probably laughed the issue off, given how the industry went through all of this back in the days of the Fitbit Flex, Withings Pulse and Jawbone Up. But when Whoop's valuation started to balloon ($10 billion or so at the start of 2026), it felt compelled to get a product into this space quickly.
The result is a 2-inch by 1-inch plastic puck with lugs on either end, through which its woven fabric strap is held. Weighing a little over an ounce, the Cirqa isn't going to weigh you down very much when prepping for your next ultramarathon. Nestled inside is a battery with a rated life of 10 days, an optical heart rate sensor and an accelerometer. I don't know if anyone would expect Cirqa to have its own GPS, since Whoop and the Fitbit Air don't, but for the avoidance of doubt, it's not here.
Cirqa ships with one of Garmin's proprietary USB-C charging cables, the sort which needs a sturdy push to ensure it mates with the wearable. It looks like a smaller version of last year's Index sleep monitor, or if you sliced a Vivosmart 5 in half lengthwise and threw the top in the trash. On one side, there's the Garmin logo and a small multi-colored LED, while on the other you'll find the single button used to control the device. Like its rivals, this wearable is little more than a physical sensor platform, which you'll only engage with via its smartphone app.
In-use (the basics)
I have mixed feelings about the Garmin Cirqa, to the point where I've split this portion in two to properly keep them separated. Essentially, all of the things you would expect a Garmin product to do, and to do well, the Cirqa does as well as its siblings. Just because it lacks a screen doesn't mean that Garmin suddenly lost the ability to make a class-leading fitness tracker. Cirqa boasts 24/7 heart rate, respiration, stress and activity monitoring, as well as sleep, menstrual cycle and temperature tracking.
As you would expect, the automatic activity tracking is outstanding, and I rarely felt the need to manually trigger a recording. In fact, I regret manually setting an activity when I last went to the gym, as I'd have liked to see how it broke out each phase of my workout on its own. The stats are as accurate as you would hope, and I've always been a fan of Garmin's sleep tracking. The app gives you a Sleep Score, quantifying how well you slept, and a recommended bedtime for that evening.
I'm increasingly cranky about gadgets with a single button designed to trigger all of its functions. Take Cirqa's smart wake-up alarm, which you dismiss by long pressing the button. Mistime your press, or press more than once in quick succession, and instead you'll manually trigger activity recording. So a few minutes later, the alarm will once again start vibrating at you, leaving you groggily confused as to why it's doing so when you just silenced it.
In-use (the big stuff)
The first line in Garmin's marketing boasts that Cirqa offers "24/7 health monitoring and fitness features with no subscription required." That's a sharp elbow in the ribs of both rivals like Whoop and Fitbit, as well as devices that do the same job in another form, like Oura and Ultrahuman. But while Garmin's claim is technically correct, it's also one of those phrases that carries less and less weight when you give it any sort of interrogation whatsoever.
You see, the fitness people outraged at my cynicism about screenless trackers will say that Whoop, Fitbit Air and the rest make better use of fitness data. It's not about the hardware at all, but the AI and coaching insights that are generated from the information those wearables supply. They're paying a premium for the packaging of vast amounts of health data into short, understandable and actionable pieces of advice. Like when you wake up in the morning not too sure why you're feeling rough, only to be told that your heart rate didn't drop until late in your sleep cycle, and it's likely you ate too late in the evening, so cut it out.
But Garmin isn't that sort of company, and I assume it's institutionally resistant to building out its software products more generally. Its app platform, Garmin Connect, is very good at giving you lots of data in an easily-understandable format. You'll get your stats laid out in a tight and tidy dashboard, with numbers in color-coded rings to keep you up to speed. If you exceed your exercise quota or get several nights of good sleep, you'll see more green than red. I think Garmin believes its customers would much rather figure things out for themselves than have it spoonfed. But, if that's the case, why would you buy a Cirqa ($200) over a Vivosmart ($150)?
I've been dinging Garmin for its lackluster software since at least 2019 when I reviewed the original Venu. It had the hardware and fitness tracking capacity to be a true Apple Watch competitor if Garmin just built out the smartphone integrations. Given the state of Garmin Connect seven years later, you can only assume the lack of work here is a choice. On a related matter, and I'll admit this is more of a gripe, but I think the company really needs to think about some basic quality of life factors a lot more. One night, at 10:46PM, several hours after my phone went into Do Not Disturb mode, I was drifting off to sleep. The Cirqa started vibrating aggressively to let me know it had hit 20 percent battery, a piece of information that just couldn't wait until the morning.
You could argue this data rich, but conclusion-light app is designed to get you to pay for Garmin Connect+, its premium subscription feature. This included AI-generated insights, food logging and nutrition guidance, live activity, coaching and an annual report of your progress. But given Garmin foregrounds the ability to use this device without paying more, that's how I reviewed it. And, from what I understand, not only are the AI insights not that useful, but some features like Outdoor Trails aren't even compatible with Cirqa.
The other issue is perhaps Garmin doesn't see the need to build out all of this AI insight stuff because, in its own mind, it solved this issue years ago. The Body Battery Score, in essence, gives you a figure out of 100 to sum up where the system thinks you're at at any given moment. If you had a good night of sleep and haven't exerted yourself too much, you'll get a high figure and a suggestion to work out. If it's the opposite, you'll be told to take it easy and focus on recuperation, with graphs showing you where it thinks you've spent your energy. It's the sort of feature that you can now find on pretty much every wearable device, and Garmin's been doing it for years.
Price & the competition
Naturally, the Cirqa is planting a decently-sized boot onto Whoop's turf, where you can find a Whoop 5.0 band tied to one of several annual subscriptions. Whoop One will set you back $199 a year, which includes the basic tracking features you'd expect from a product like this. Whoop Peak, at $239 a year, adds a wireless charger and healthspan tracking as well as Stress and Health monitoring. Life, meanwhile, costs $359 per year as the top-tier option, and adds an ECG, on-demand AFib detection and blood pressure insights. At all levels, the band is included in the cost of the subscription.
Over on Google's side of the fence, you can buy the Fitbit Air hardware for $100, which comes with basic Google Health thrown in. In this mode, the device can track your activity, sleep, heart rate, blood oxygenation and track your vital statistics. Pay for Google Health Premium at $9.99 a month and you'll also get a suite of AI features, adaptive fitness plans, coaching libraries and proactive fitness, sleep and health advice.
I'd argue, personally, that if you're looking for a screenless tracker, you could just as well look at a smart ring over either of the above. Oura offers a similar suite of health and fitness tracking features, with AI health coaching, and will set you back $399. But while the up-front cost is more than a Whoop, the monthly subscription is only $6 a month or $70 a year. And, when that ends, it's still halfway functional — unlike what happens to a Whoop when you stop paying. Similarly, there's the Ultrahuman Ring Pro, which is $479, but doesn't require a subscription. And it's far more elegant than trying to wear your screenless band alongside your fancy analog watch.
Wrap-up
The big problem with the Garmin Cirqa is that, for what it is and what it does, it's a perfectly functional device. It ticks the boxes it was kinda/sorta designed to tick and does so effectively and efficiently. But that does not make a compelling case for anyone to own one, and it's hard not to damn this thing with the faintest of praise.
If you're looking for a cheaper alternative to a Whoop, then I'm not sure this does enough of the Whoopy things to lure you in. If you're looking for a lightweight activity tracker, Garmin sells one for less money than it wants for the ostensibly less-functional Cirqa. What you're left with is half of a good product split from the other half that would make it a worthwhile purchase.