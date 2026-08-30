The cheapest NFL streaming options to stay locked in all season

So, my fellow pigeons, we're going to call an audible and Frankenstein a path to gridiron glory by using a lot of what we laid out in the previous section. Grab an OTA digital antenna for local games and a premium NFL Plus subscription. This includes NFL RedZone, which lets you watch a seven-hour broadcast for Sunday afternoon games that cuts to live coverage of games where the ball is on the 20-yard line with an imminent touchdown. And whenever a game ends, you can watch the full replay on your TV, so you're not stuck watching on your smartphone or tablet.

For Thursday Night Football (TNF), you'll need Amazon Prime Video, which is built into your Amazon Prime account, or you can get it standalone for $8.99/month. And if you really want to be thrifty, Amazon streams TNF on Twitch for free. And finally, there are the international and holiday games. This year's international games will be broadcast across Netflix, CBS, Paramount+, the NFL Network/NFL+, Fox, NBC and Peacock. Netflix is where you can catch the Christmas games, and the Thanksgiving games this year will be spread across CBS, Fox and NBC. Prime Video is the place for the Black Friday game and the December matchups. Peacock will also broadcast those late-season games. The upcoming Super Bowl will be broadcast on ESPN and ABC.

So there you have it, sports fans. There's really no cheap way to have access to every game live. But if you're willing to get an antenna and sacrifice out-of-market games, you can get by with a couple of streaming subscriptions instead of an expensive live TV package. Just like in football, a good strategy, ingenuity and the right tools can win the day — and save you some serious coin.