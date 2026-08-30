How to improve your audio quality on Android Auto

If your music app switches quality depending on the network, a weak cellular connection can result in poor streaming quality, and pre-downloading your favorite playlists or albums can be one of the easiest ways to eliminate this factor. Spotify's Automatic setting adjusts the streaming quality according to the connection, while YouTube Music gives Premium subscribers the ability to set a separate streaming quality level for downloads. That's worth doing if you frequently pass through areas where five bars drop to one with little notice.

Next, choose a higher download-quality setting, but don't necessarily set all the numbers to the highest. Android supports playback sample rates up to 192kHz, but Google doesn't provide a universal Android Auto output rate to confirm that your car is getting 192kHz audio. Bigger numbers here don't necessarily help.

You should pay more attention to your EQ and normalization settings. An earbuds-oriented profile with a bass boost can sound pretty weird in a car's completely different speaker configuration, especially if the car is adding its own bass boost, surround processing or EQ. Spotify is a great example (and sometimes an annoying one): On Android phones with a built-in equalizer, changes made through Spotify can also affect the sound of other apps.

Spotify's Loud normalization setting also applies a limiter, so temporarily flatten the EQ, set normalization to Normal or turn it off and play a familiar downloaded track. Add your preferred adjustments back one at a time. It's simple troubleshooting, but it's better than changing six things and finding nothing.