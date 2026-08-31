How Enterprising Modders Installed Windows NT On Nintendo GameCubes

With the current "analog" tech trend encouraging hobbyists to find new ways to exercise their ownership over hardware, console modding is seeing more and more attention. While taking gaming tech apart and putting it back together again has long been incredibly popular, the online communities surrounding it are increasingly breaking into the mainstream. As more individuals enter the modding hobby, the lengths to which tech can be pushed become a competition — leading to some shocking advancements.

Typically, consoles are modded to increase their functionality, such as the decade-old mod that grants GameCube controller functionality to the 3DS. However, the collaborative (and competitive) spirit within modding communities often turns the hobby towards experimentation, pushing consoles to their limits (with classic Doom usually becoming involved at some point). A recent example of this has been the efforts to bring Windows NT 4.0 to the GameCube, which revolves around the groundwork of Entii for Workcubes on GitHub and has most recently seen prominence with a video on the modding process by Jiga Tech.